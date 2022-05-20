TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

NYSE LVS opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

