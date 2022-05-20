TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

