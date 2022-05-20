TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 686,934 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.45 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

