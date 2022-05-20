NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,206 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,296 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of NovaGold Resources worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,790 shares of company stock worth $993,432. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

NovaGold Resources Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.