TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.