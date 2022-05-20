TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Constellium worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $42,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

