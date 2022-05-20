WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925 over the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.29 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRDS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

