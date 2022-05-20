Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $59,000 in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 54,385 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NYSE UP opened at $2.48 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

