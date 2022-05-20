Aviva PLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $82,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $29,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,621,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $8,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 228.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 131,584 shares during the period.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.