Aviva PLC Invests $402,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Bill.com stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.