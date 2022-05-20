California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $4.28 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,371,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.