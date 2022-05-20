HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.