Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $184.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $173.64 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.46.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.