California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,525 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of 8X8 worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,089 shares of company stock valued at $557,338. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $949.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

