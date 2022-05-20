Aviva PLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Black Hills by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

