Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,452,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

