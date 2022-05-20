Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 562,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,597 in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

