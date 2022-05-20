Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arvinas worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.