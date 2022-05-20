PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

NYSE:PD opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.