Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of WB stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

