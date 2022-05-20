TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,900 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 84,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 262,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

