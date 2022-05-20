TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

