TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.
