TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

