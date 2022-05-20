Critical Analysis: Rover Group (ROVR) vs. Its Rivals

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rover Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -3.85 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 22.39

Rover Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rover Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1020 1548 85 2.49

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 116.31%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.27% -3.90%

Summary

Rover Group rivals beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

