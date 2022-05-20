TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $523.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $468.86 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

