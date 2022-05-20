TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.32 Million in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of eXp World as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,772,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,942 shares of company stock worth $4,741,521. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

