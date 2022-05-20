Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NVTA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

