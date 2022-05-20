TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE opened at $32.08 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.92.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last three months.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

