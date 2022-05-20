TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

