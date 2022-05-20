Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells $85,833.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32.

ALRM stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

