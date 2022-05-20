TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,313,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,194,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.25 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.