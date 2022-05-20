TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.17 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 124.79 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

