TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,355 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

