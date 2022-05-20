TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.