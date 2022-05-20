TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Seer worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Seer during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $483.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.20. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

