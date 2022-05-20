TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 228,058 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,058 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celestica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Celestica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

