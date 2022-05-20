TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Inter Parfums worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Inter Parfums by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.