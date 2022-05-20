UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

