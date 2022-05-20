AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AZZ opened at $43.52 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

