EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,134 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of EVERTEC worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 132,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.48 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

