Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $24.75 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

