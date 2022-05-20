Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,021 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,255,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.78 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

