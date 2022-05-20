Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

