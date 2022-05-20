Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Xperi were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xperi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.