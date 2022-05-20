iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

