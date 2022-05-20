Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,098,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

