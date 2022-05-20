MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of MoneyGram International worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $908.86 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. Analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

