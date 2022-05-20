AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,306,000 after purchasing an additional 615,632 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,620,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

