Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

