Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $122.08 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

